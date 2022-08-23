INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is doubling down on attracting big investment and jobs to the state. Governor Eric Holcomb made a trade trip to Taiwan to sign a memorandum of understanding to work together on energy, biotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing.

Indiana Business television host Gerry Dick has more on that and a headquarters that’s moving to Fishers from the IBJ Media studios on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

You can see regular business segments on FOX59 News each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as breaking news and analysis from IBJ and Inside INdiana Business reporters as major stories unfold. The award-winning show “Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick” airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on CBS4.