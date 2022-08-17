INDIANAPOLIS — Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick spoke with Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Watch the video to see that story and what’s at stake with the rebranding of IUPUI.

