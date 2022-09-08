INDIANAPOLIS — The search for talent to fill jobs in Indiana’s tech space is getting a kickstart. TechPoint will have a one-day event on September 27 aimed at growing Indiana’s tech workforce. Launch Mission41K hopes to add 41,000 workers in Indiana over the next seven years.

Inside Indiana Business Host Gerry Dick has more on that and a big bash hosted by Colts owner Jim Irsay on Friday in the video attached to this story.

