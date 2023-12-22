JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deadly crash took the life of a 6-year-old boy.

Police said they received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries at the intersection of North County Road 100 E and East County Road 600 N.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a Ford Expedition collided with a Freight Liner at an intersection on Dec. 21 around 5 p.m.

The Expedition was being driven by a 45-year-old woman, and the Freight Liner by a 52-year-old man. The Freight Liner was driving north while the Expedition was traveling east before they collided.

According to the release, the semi went off the side of County Road 600 N where it stuck a nearby utility pole.

Upon arrival of emergency services, it was determined that all three children passengers from the Expedition had sustained injuries.

A 6-year-old boy was in critical condition and after being taken to a local medical center, the boy was pronounced dead. He was identified as Elijah Sullivan.

Officials said one of the other kids remains in serious condition. The other child was taken to a local medical center but no condition was given.

Both the 45-year-old driver and semi-driver denied medical treatment but consented to toxicology tests and those results are pending.

Deputies are utilizing the assistance of Indiana State Police investigators to understand what led up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.