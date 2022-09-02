The scene of the fire on Hartford Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near Fountain Square on Friday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Hartford Street at around 5:15 p.m. on report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, two houses and two garages were on fire.



By 6:30 p.m., most of the fire had been put out. Fire officials said one civilian was critically injured in the fire and taken to a hospital.

The fire department believes the fire started in the south home, where the civilian was, and spread to the adjacent home.

Arson investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.