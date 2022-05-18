INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash is under investigation on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and 30th Street.

Police confirmed at least one person had been critically injured in the accident.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation into the crash is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.