INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after a crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis, said Indiana State Police.

At about 8:30 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch near the I-465 and I-74 interchange. State police said they found a white Chrysler well off the roadway and heavily damaged with two men trapped in the wreckage.

Troopers were able to pull the passenger from the wreckage and provide him medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, per ISP. Police noted that he was not wearing a seatbelt. The man was identified as 29-year-old Eddie Watson, of Greenfield.

The driver was still heavily entrapped in the wreckage, so an ISP sergeant climbed into the vehicle and provided him medical aid until the fire department arrived to extricate him. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

State police said a preliminary investigation shows that the driver went off the road, down into a deep crevasse and came to rest “barely visible from the road or any of the ramps in the area.” Investigators are currently unsure when the crash happened.