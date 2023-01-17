FISHERS, Ind. — One person has died and two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Hamilton County.

The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road.

A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down as crash investigators and paramedics responded to the scene.

FPD later tweeted that there were three victims involved in the crash and that one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims, FPD said, were taken to a local hospital. No conditions were provided for the surviving victims.

The roadway, police said, has been cleared as of 11:10 p.m. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by FPD after next of kin has been notified.