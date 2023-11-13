LONDON, Ind. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly collision that left one dead and two injured, including a 5-year-old child, on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, the crash occurred at the intersection of London Road and County Road 700 North in the small, unincorporated town of London at roughly 8:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s department said a 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was reportedly driving northbound on London Road when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.

According to the sheriff’s department, two Fairland adults were in Monte Carlo along with a 5-year-old boy. One of the adults, identified as 29-year-old Darian Herald, died as a result of the crash and was pronounced at the scene.

Both the 5-year-old and the second adult, a 33-year-old, were transported to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story.