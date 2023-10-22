INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 6600 block of Allisonville Rd. Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. on a report of a personal injury crash. Upon arrival, officers found a Chevy Cruz and a Chrysler 300 involved in the crash.

Two adults from the Chevy Cruz were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One juvenile from the Chevy Cruz was also transported to an area hospital as precaution.

An adult male victim from the Chrysler 300 was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an open investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.