INDIANAPOLIS — An accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Friday night on Indy’s east side resulted in at least one death, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are currently on the scene of the accident that they said occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

IMPD cannot confirm at this time who has died, however officers did say all parties stayed on the scene at the intersection of South Arlington Ave. and East Terrace Ave.

No other information is available at this time. This article will be updated as new information comes in.