ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a train and killed in Anderson on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to a railroad crossing near 38th and Raible Avenue at 4:54 p.m. A deceased male subject was located by police on the railroad tracks between 38th and 53rd streets, officials said.

Police did not reveal an age for the male nor any other identifying information.

The investigation remains ongoing with CSX Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office part of the investigation.