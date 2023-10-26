INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV on Indy’s southwest side on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. in the 5200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Police confirmed the occupant of the SUV died as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with investigators, IMPD said.

The scene of a fatal accident on Kentucky Avenue on Oct. 26, 2023.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.