OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 231 near the border of Owen and Putnam counties, authorities confirm.

Owen County Sheriff Ryan White confirmed the fatality and said that U.S. 231 is temporarily shut down as law enforcement investigates the deadly incident.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred just inside Owen County.

Traffic on U.S. 231 is being diverted onto State Road 42 at Cloverdale.

Travelers are being asked to seek an alternative route as the roadway may be closed for several hours.