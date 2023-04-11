CENTERTON, Ind. — A 71-year-old man from Bedford is dead after a medical incident is believed to have caused him to crash his vehicle while traveling on State Road 67.

According to Morgan County Coroner Mike Ellis, the crash occurred at 11:06 p.m. on Monday night on northbound 67 near Centerton Road.

The coroner identified the victim as Don Kandlbinder of Bedford.

Ellis said that it appeared Kandlbinder suffered from an undisclosed medical incident which led to the deadly crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.