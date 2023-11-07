INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a police pursuit involving officers in Plainfield ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an Indianapolis pond.

Officers with the Plainfield Police Department initially began a police pursuit around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday when a driver who had reportedly committed a driving infraction didn’t pull over during a traffic stop in the 3100 block of S. Ronald Reagan Parkway.

While chasing the suspect vehicle, officers said the suspect crashed into a passenger car near Ronald Reagan and E. Main Street and continued driving. This, PPD Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said, is why officers continued the pursuit into Indianapolis police jurisdiction.

The pursuit then continued east on Washington Street before the suspect turned northbound onto Girl School Road, PPD said.

Eventually, near the intersection of Girl School Road and Moon Drive in Indianapolis, PPD said the suspect lost control of their car and crashed into a tree. The suspect car, Aldridge said, then drove into a pond.

PPD officers immediately jumped into the water, Aldridge said, and attempted to get the driver out of the car. Despite at one point being able to grab the suspect’s shirt, Aldridge said the PPD officers were unsuccessful in getting them out.

As of 4 p.m., PPD said the person was still in the car underwater and had been pronounced deceased. It is unclear at this time whether there are other occupants in the car.

Aldridge said that, per Plainfield police policy, the officers who were significantly involved in the pursuit have been placed on administrative leave. Indiana State Police has been asked to investigate the pursuit and death.

Other agencies assisting at the scene of the crash include ISP, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department dive teams and other local fire and police crews.