MORGANTOWN, Ind. — One person died Sunday afternoon in a residence fire in Morgantown, Ind.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department’s Twitter account, crews responded to a residence fire with entrapment just after 12 p.m. Sunday that was southwest of Bargersville on 700 W. Upon arrival, they found the home fully consumed by the fire, a tweet said.

According to the same tweet, one female occupant of the home, located at the 1400 block of Johnson County Road S. 700 West, died in the fire. A cause is not yet known.

Photo of the scene provided by the Bargersville Fire Department

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt tweeted at 3:37 p.m. Sunday that the fire was under control. Additionally, Pruitt added that investigators from Bargersville, White River Township and the Indiana State Fire Marshals Office were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Follow our website for updates.