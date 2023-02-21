INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a car with children inside it is dead after a 2-vehicle crash on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Authorities were called around 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of S. Tibbs Avenue, near Interstate 70, for a car crash. Upon arrival, Indianapolis Metro police crews found two vehicles that had collided.

IMPD confirms that one car, which had 2 children and 2 adults inside, was traveling northbound on Tibbs Avenue when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a car with 2 occupants head-on.

The driver of the car with children inside that was traveling north has been pronounced dead, IMPD said. Multiple other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Tibbs Avenue will be closed in both directions for some time as the crash is being investigated.