INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a crash claimed one person’s life on Indianapolis’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of W. 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

Police confirmed that at least one individual died as a result of the accident.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted for several hours, according to IMPD.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.