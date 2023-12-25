HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – One man has died on Christmas Day after a fire broke out in Howard County. Police are searching for a person of interest.

Emergency responders were dispatched Monday, Dec. 25, at 12:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of East on CR 300 S on a report of a possible residential fire, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, fire crews located a person inside and extinguished the fire. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

The victim will be identified when the family is notified. Further, the Howard County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest, 44-year-old Curtis L. Freeman. He is reportedly homeless.

This death is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Shirley at 765-614-3449