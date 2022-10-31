INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash.

State police reported troopers arriving on scene and discovering a driver trapped in the wreckage who was unresponsive. The man ended up being declared deceased.

Two other people were transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by the deceased man losing control of his vehicle and spinning into oncoming traffic.

Several lanes of 465 were closed for nearly three hours while the wreckage was removed and the crash was investigated.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.