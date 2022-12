INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have confirmed one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 74 on Indy’s southeast side.

ISP troopers are actively investigating the crash, which occurred Monday afternoon on I-74 between Acton and Pleasant View roads and left one person dead.

The collision happened in the westbound lane of I-74 at the 98.2 mile marker, ISP confirmed. Roads and lanes in the area remain closed as police continue the investigation.