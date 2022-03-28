KOKOMO, Ind. — A fire in a Kokomo apartment has claimed the life of a woman.

Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier confirmed one person died after a fire around 3 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive. That is at the Summerset Apartments across the street from the Tall Timber mobile home park.

Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele identified the deceased as Glenda Newton, 69. She was a resident of the apartment building. She died at the scene.

Other people in the building were able to escape. No one else was hurt.

According to the coroner, an autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Howard County Coroner’s Office by a forensic pathologist from Central Indiana Forensic Associates.