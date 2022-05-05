LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash on Old State Road 25 in Lafayette on Wednesday.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 10:14 p.m. in the 4880 block of Old State Road 25. Police said deputies arrived on scene to find a 2005 Chevy Service Truck located at the bottom of a steep ravine along the west side of the road.

Authorities said the sole occupant of the truck was extricated from the Chevy but the driver was declared deceased at the scene. Police have not released any information about the deceased at this time.

Investigators said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.