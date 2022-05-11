PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield.

The Plainfield Police Department confirmed the motorcyclist had died at the hospital following an accident between a motorcycle and a semi.

Police said southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 40 to Airtech Parkway is closed due to the deadly crash. They ask travelers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area as the road will be closed for “some time,” according to police.

No further information has been reported at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.