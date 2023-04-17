INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. Monday to the 3400 block of N. Emerson Ave. to a reported shooting. The address is near a gas station.

They found a person at the scene suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.