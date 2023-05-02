HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed and several juveniles were injured early Tuesday in a serious car crash in rural Wayne Township.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were called around 6:15 a.m. to the intersection of E. 191st Street and Pilgrim Road just east of Noblesville for a serious car crash. HCSO said deputies arrived to find three vehicles had been involved in a collision.

The male driver of a black Ford Mustang involved in the crash was found with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Erik Pacheco Sapien.

Authorities said that several other people, including the driver of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer and several juvenile passengers, were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis for “relatively minor” injuries sustained in the crash.

Initial investigations into the crash show that Pacheco Sapien was driving his Mustang westbound on 191st Street when he attempted to pass a Honda Accord in a no-passing zone.

As the Mustang was attempting to pass the Accord, a Trailblazer with several juvenile passengers was moving eastbound on 191st. The Trailblazer, HCSO said, crested a small hill and then collided with the Mustang, causing the Mustang to then hit the Accord.

Pacheco Sapien was the only occupant of the Mustang identified by HCSO. Deputies said that the driver and passenger of the Accord left the scene on foot but were later found by local authorities, identified and interviewed.

The investigation into the crash, HCSO said, is ongoing.