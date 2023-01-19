GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan head on.

The driver of the Caravan was killed.

The driver of the Nitro, a Wabash woman, was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.