INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal single-vehicle accident Tuesday night on the city’s east side is causing delayed traffic on on Interstate 465.

According to Indiana State Police, the collision occurred around 9:17 p.m. Tuesday near the 44 mile marker of I-465 southbound near 1-70 on Indy’s east side. One person has been confirmed dead.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, though traffic is still moving in the far right lane.