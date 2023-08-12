HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal crash occurred around US 40 on Friday evening, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Carthage Pike and US 40 on Friday evening around 5:20 p.m. on a report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

According to the report, the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on US 40 towards Knightstown and the Ford was traveling north towards US40. The Ford reportedly began to cross US 40 and entered the eastbound traffic lanes when the Harley-Davidson struck the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, 58-year-old Tony West of New Castle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

US 40 was closed for a short time while officers investigated the scene.