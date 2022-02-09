HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-70 near Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police.

State police said the crash happened on westbound I-70 at the 112 mile marker.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said the vehicle crashed off the right side of the road, and the right lane will remain closed “for the duration of the investigation.”

Police ask that drivers seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.