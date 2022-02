INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a crash involving four vehicles on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Heathrow Way.

Police say one person died, and three passenger vehicles and one semi was involved. The semi also caught on fire during the crash.

Two other people were taken to the hospital. One was treated at the scene.

Kentucky Avenue will be closed as crews clear the wreckage.