GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal two-vehicle car accident has occurred in Grant County on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East.

The Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gas City Police all responded to the crash with their initial investigation concluding that a Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.

The 2011 Ford Focus hit a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck head on.

The victim was pronounced dead at the crash site and identified as 41-year-old Jeremiah Rupel.

The reason for the crash is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided when available.