INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery announced two Indiana county residents should very carefully check their Mega Millions lottery tickets because two lucky hopefuls have won $1 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold in St. Joseph and Fountain counties, each ticket matching five out of five numbers and only missing the power ball. The winning tickets were sold at Golo Food Mart in Mishawaka and at a Casey’s in Covington.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday are: 1-17-20-52-54with a Mega Ball of 2.

The winning ticket holders are advised to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.