While no one in Indiana won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, a ticket sold in the Hoosier State is worth $1 million.

According to the Powerball website, a ticket sold in Indiana matched five numbers, making it eligible for the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s highly anticipated drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 with the Powerball of 24.

Indiana wasn’t alone in having a winner who didn’t hit the jackpot. Powerball players in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and West Virginia also matched five numbers. Some states sold multiple $1 million tickets!

Three Powerball players—one each in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island—won $2 million after matching five numbers and adding Power Play to their ticket.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was $1.08 billion, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. A ticket sold in California matched all five numbers and the Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 22, with the jackpot estimated at $20 million.