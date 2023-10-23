INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Monument Circle.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. near E. Washington Street and South Meridian Street, south of Monument Circle.

Police said a female victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by the vehicle.

Scene on Washington Street near Monument Circle where a female was hit by a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2023.

According to IMPD, the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

At this time, no arrests have been announced.

No additional details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.