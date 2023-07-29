Image from the Department of Natural Resources

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. – One person has died and officials continue to search for another in Franklin County after two individuals were swept away during a flood, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched around noon on Friday on a report that two people staying in a cabin near Wolf Creek were missing, and that the cabin had been washed away.

Upon searching, responders found one person downstream of the cabin’s original location at approximately 1:30 p.m. The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

The search continued into Friday evening but was later suspended due to dangerous conditions. The search resumed Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

The names of individuals are withheld to alert family members.