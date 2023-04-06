DANVILLE, Ind. – One person died and another was injured during a Wednesday afternoon crash in Danville.

According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash near Park Ridge Drive and East US 36.

A 21-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, while a 52-year-old woman was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries. Police said both women were the drivers of their respective vehicles; there were no passengers in either car.

The crash remains under investigation.