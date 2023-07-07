INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most emotional traditions of police funerals is the playing of the 10-42, the police code for an officer ending their tour of duty.

In this case, the final radio call for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith took place on US 31 under a garrison flag, near Whiteland Community High School.

The 10-42 call sounded like this:

“52-361 Indianapolis. On June 28th, 2023 trooper Aaron Smith answered his final call. While assisting with a vehicle pursuit, trooper Smith attempted to de-escalate the situation by placing stop sticks and was struck by the target vehicle. Trooper Smith honorably served the citizens of Indiana with the Indiana State Police for 5 years and Indiana Army National Guard for 12 years, careers he took to heart. Aaron was always willing to help those in need with a smile on his face. It has been an honor to dispatch and known for Trooper Aaron Smith. Aaron Smith was a loving husband, son, grandson, brother and friend. Trooper Aaron Smith will be missed and forever remembered. 51-361 is 10-42 for the final time.” Trooper Aaron Smith’s final 10-42 call

At the ceremony, members of the Indiana State Police, including Sgt. Scott Keegan, spoke about Trooper Smith.

“Behind every badge is human being,” Sgt. Keegan said. “We have brothers, sisters, moms and dads. We put on the uniform to serve the community. He led by example and lived a great life serving his community, so again this is a way for us to remember and give Trooper Smith honors.”

A native of Whiteland and a 2008 graduate of Whiteland High School, Smith earned a degree from Indiana State University in Aviation Management with a minor in Unmanned Air Systems.

Smith has been a member of the Army National Guard since 2011. He was married and living in Franklin.

The ISP trooper died in the line of duty after a car struck him during a police pursuit last Wednesday.