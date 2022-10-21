MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries.

The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash involves 10 vehicles. Roads are reportedly being shut down in Johnson County at State Road 144 and 37/69.

Authorities ask people traveling in the area to seek a different route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.