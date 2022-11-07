INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket.

Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 with the Powerball of 20.

Someone bought a winning $150,000 ticket with Power Play at the Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen.

Nine other people bought tickets worth $50,000 at the following locations:

Speedway 6105 located at 9251 Crawfordsville Rd. in Clermont

Lassus Bros. Oil #30 located at 516 N. Main St. in Columbia City

Circle K #2 located at N. 1720 National Rd. in Columbus

Bulldog Crossing located at 750 County Road 15 in Elkhart

North Pointe Marathon located at 1828 W. Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne

Lincolnway Mart located at 2429 Lincolnway East in Goshen

Meijer Store #132 located at 150 S. Marlin Dr. in Greenwood

Kroger 989 located at 8130 E. Southport Rd. in Indianapolis

Valley Mills Shell located at 4887 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis

The lottery advises the ticket holders to make sure their ticket is in a safe place, consider talking to a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 7, with a world record jackpot of $1.9 billion.