INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000.

The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of 23. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $100,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers.

If you’re the lucky winner, contact the Hoosier Lottery at (800) 955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is estimated to be at $439 million.