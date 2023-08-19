INDIANAPOLIS — Football season is back and people in downtown Indianapolis have been showing off their blue Colts gear all day long.

On Saturday morning, fans laced up their running shoes for the 11th Annual Colts 5K race. Nearly 4000 runners competed, running through downtown Indianapolis and finishing on the 50-yard line in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The overall winner was Dylan Rocha, an Indianapolis native who finished with a time of 15:26. For the women’s division, Maryssa Depies from Greenwood finished first with at time of 18:14.

Organizers said this is one of the best ways to get Colts fans excited for a great season.

”Eleven years ago, we wanted to find another way to have fans get excited for football,” Caleb Bailey, the director of events, said. “So, we decided on a 5K to get fans to run around the stadium and have that feeling of running across the 50-yard line which is really exciting.”

All runners got tickets to Saturday’s preseason home opener against the Chicago Bears.