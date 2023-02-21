VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a dozen individuals related to investigations into child solicitation.

According to Sheriff John Plasse, investigators worked over the weekend with information gathered by Predator Catchers Incorporated to make 12 arrests. Plasse said all have been charged preliminarily with felony child solicitation.

The following people were all arrested over the weekend.

Zachary Collester, 31, of Terre Haute

Travis Welch, 35, of Terre Haute

Danny Montgomery III, 25, of Terre Haute

Michael Rogers, 51, of Terre Haute

Kirkland Livingston, 25, of Terre Haute

William Joiner, 44, of Terre Haute

Jeremy Harshbarger, 33, of Terre Haute

Bryan Patterson, 29, of Terre Haute

James Scot, 51, of Terre Haute

Travis Kraemer, 31, of Terre Haute

Noble Jackson, 23, of West Union, Ill.

James Crowe, 31, of Jasonville

Plasse said their investigation targeted adults who were looking for some form of sexual interaction with a child younger than 16.

Assisting the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation were officers from West Terre Haute Police, the Seelyville Town Marshal, as well as members of Predator Catchers Incorporated, and the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.