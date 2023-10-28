SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 12-year-old was killed in a shootout in South Bend Friday night.

According to a press release from the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the area of Indiana and Prairie Avenues at approximately 9:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 12-year-old Josiah Small of South Bend suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Small was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SBPD. Police later located a 14-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. SBPD reported that the 14-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Small’s autopsy was scheduled for Saturday in Kalamazoo, Michigan, per SBPD.

Police are still investigating the incident. Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

The South Bend Community School Corporation also issued a press release following Friday night’s shooting. Administrators noted that social workers and “other support staff” will be available to support students at Dickinson Intermediate Fine Arts Academy — the school Small was a student at — throughout next week.

“The entire community is in mourning, and our hearts go out to Josiah’s family and friends who are grappling with unimaginable loss,” South Bend School Corporation administrators wrote in a press release. “We are ready to support them during this difficult time. Once again, we’ll spend our week explaining to middle school students why their friend is not returning”

“Gun violence continues to cast a dark shadow over our community, and it is imperative that we unite to put an end to these senseless acts. Our grief and anger must fuel our determination to create a safer environment for all.”