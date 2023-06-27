INDIANA — Looking for an affordable way to adopt a new pet this summer? This may be it.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation has announced that its Indiana shelters will take part in a month-long adoption push where pet adoptions will be made more affordable.

According to a release sent by the foundation Tuesday, the month of July will be known as “Empty the Shelters” month for many participating locations throughout the Hoosier State.

In the release, BISSELL said that from July 6 to July 31, shelters across central Indiana will offer adoptions for $50 or less.

BISSELL identified the following as participating locations:

Bartholomew County Humane Society

Community Humane Shelter Of Steuben County

Dubois County Humane Society

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Fulton County Animal Center

Greene County Humane Society

Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter

Humane Indiana

Independent Cat Society

Kokomo Humane Society

Orange County Humane Society Inc.

South Bend Animal Resource Center

Vanderburgh Humane Society

White River Humane Society

For a full interactive map of all participating locations nationwide, click here.