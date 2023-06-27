JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A 14-year-old was flown to a Louisville hospital Tuesday after losing control of and flipping an off-road vehicle while riding in Jennings County, injuring the teen driver and a juvenile passenger.

Indiana DNR said that emergency crews were called around 11 a.m. Thursday to the 9000 block of County Road 850 in Paris Crossing for an accident with injuries.

Initial investigation by DNR Conservation Officers shows that a 14-year-old juvenile was driving a side-by-side off-roading vehicle on CR 850 West with a juvenile riding passenger when the teen driver lost control.

This, DNR said, caused the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side and pin both juveniles underneath. Conservation Officers noted that the juveniles were not wearing helmets or safety harnesses when the vehicle flipped.

The 14-year-old driver, DNR said, was flown by helicopter in serious condition to Norton Hospital in Louisville while the juvenile passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“Indiana law requires riders younger than 18 to wear a Department of Transportation approved helmet,” DNR said in a release Tuesday.

For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, click here and here.