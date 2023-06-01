INDIANAPOLIS — 15 Indianapolis residents have been displaced after a Thursday evening fire at their apartment complex on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 6:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Harbor Drive, the address for Marina Apartments, for a fire.

Upon arrival around 6:57 p.m., IFD said crews found a two-story building with heavy fire and smoke showing in the rear. There was reportedly thin, black smoke visible for miles.

In total, IFD said 16 units responded to the apartments and deployed four handlines and two supply lines for an aggressive offensive attack. Water was first on the fire at 7:03 p.m., IFD said.

By 7:16 p.m., IFD said the fire was under control and that search crews gave the all-clear for the building at 7:20 p.m.

IFD said that both IEMS and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also responded to the scene along with IFD’s Rehab Support Unit.

While IFD mentioned no civilian injuries, one firefighter was slight injured and taken to Methodist Hospital for a checkout. In total, IFD said that five units were affected by the fire, smoke or water and that 15 occupants were displaced.

The fire, investigators said, was determined to be an accidental grease fire caused by a cooking stove.