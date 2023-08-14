LAWRENCE, Ind. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after leading police on a short chase with a stolen vehicle Sunday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on the east side of Lawrence and discovered a car had been stolen. Officers said the teen suspect fled the scene but was able to locate them going south on German Church Road from 42nd Street.

According to investigators, the teen fled from the vehicle but was caught and taken into custody. A police report revealed that officers recovered a handgun and a bullet casing.

The teen is facing preliminary charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.