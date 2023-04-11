HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old girl was killed Monday night in a Henry County car crash.

ISP said troopers from the Pendleton District were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 4000 block of S. Kennard Road in Knightstown for a single-vehicle crash. ISP said both state police and local sheriff’s crews arrived within two minutes of the original 911 call.

Upon arrival, crews found that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by a juvenile from New Castle had flipped onto the driver’s side after crashing into a field off of Kennard Road near County Road 450 S.

ISP said a preliminary investigation shows the car was driving northbound on Kennard Road when it left the roadway for an undetermined reason and flipped into the field.

Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, ISP said that a juvenile who was riding in the backseat of the car was pronounced dead on scene by the Henry County Coroner.

ISP said that the juvenile, identified as a 15-year-old girl, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

In a news release sent Tuesday, ISP said that both the driver of the car, a juvenile, and another female front-seat passenger are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately provided by state police.

Jeneka Lancaster (Photo from family)

On Tuesday, the South Henry School Corporation released a statement identifying the deceased teen as Jeneka Lancaster, a student at the local high school.

“Jeneka was an amazing and active member of our school community,” the statement read. “There are simply no words to describe the sorrow that the Tri Titan family has experienced through this loss.”

Jeneka Lancaster (Photo from family)

The school corporation also confirmed in the statement that grief counselors and area clergy will be available for students throughout the week along with a therapy dog.

All school activities were canceled for Tuesday night.

In an interview with FOX59/CBS4, Jeneka’s grandfather Ken Lancaster said that the teen was a bright spot in their family.

Jeneka Lancaster (Photo from family)

“She was a sweetheart,” Lancaster said. “She loved people. She always had a smile on her face.”

Jeneka’s grandfather said that she was involved in track, cheerleading, FFA, National Honors Society and more.

“She had a lot of friends. We, as a family, have a lot of friends and family,” Lancaster said. “And just to see that that outpouring is it’s phenomenal for us. It makes it maybe a little bit easier for us to understand just what kind of impact she had on everybody.”

While Indiana State Police did not provide a cause for the fatal crash, Jeneka’s grandpa said that she and her friends were driving home from shopping when a deer jumped in front of their car, causing them to swerve and roll.